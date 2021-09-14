Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 9,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,132,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

BARK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bark & Co stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Bark & Co at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

