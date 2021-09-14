Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 3067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,078,105 shares of company stock worth $9,667,421. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,048,000 after buying an additional 1,928,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 166,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,723 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 229,225 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 360,095 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

