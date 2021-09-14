Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 86.3% in August

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the August 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Basanite stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 170,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

