Base Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,892.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00004587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $753,292.45 and approximately $4,892.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00146084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.21 or 0.00818044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043368 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 446,943 coins and its circulating supply is 351,514 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

