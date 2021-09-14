Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.53

Basf Se (ETR:BAS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.53 ($78.27) and traded as low as €64.45 ($75.82). Basf shares last traded at €64.56 ($75.95), with a volume of 1,493,458 shares changing hands.

BAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.80 ($95.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

