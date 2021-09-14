BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:BVC opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of £409.60 million and a PE ratio of 28.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.54.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.