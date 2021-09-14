BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:BVC opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of £409.60 million and a PE ratio of 28.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.54.
About BATM Advanced Communications
