BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Trading Down 0.8%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

About BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

