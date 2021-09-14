Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CFO Richard Kevin Andrews Acquires 1,550 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CFO Richard Kevin Andrews bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $12,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BATL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 50,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,931. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Battalion Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Battalion Oil by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Battalion Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.