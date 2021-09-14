Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CFO Richard Kevin Andrews Acquires 1,550 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CFO Richard Kevin Andrews bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $12,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BATL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 50,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,931. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Battalion Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
