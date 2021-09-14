Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) COO Purchases $34,000.00 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BATL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 50,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $64.37 million during the quarter.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
