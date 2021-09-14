Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) COO Purchases $34,000.00 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BATL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 50,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $64.37 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Battalion Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

