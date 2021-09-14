Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) VP Grant R. Evans Buys 6,201 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) VP Grant R. Evans bought 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:BATL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 50,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.82.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.
Battalion Oil Company Profile
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.