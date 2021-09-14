Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) VP Grant R. Evans Buys 6,201 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) VP Grant R. Evans bought 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BATL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 50,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATL. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the first quarter worth about $358,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.