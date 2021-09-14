Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.