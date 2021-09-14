BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.84

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.84 ($44.52) and traded as low as €36.20 ($42.59). BayWa Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €36.20 ($42.59), with a volume of 6,979 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.84 and its 200-day moving average is €37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.26.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

