BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDOUY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2459 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.24.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.