Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.58

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $1,787.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00022530 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001524 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 128.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.