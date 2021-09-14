Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.68 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001471 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $66.68 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 231.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 96,849,120 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

