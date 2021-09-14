Beaxy (BXY) Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $1,932.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00145161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.80 or 0.00817948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.