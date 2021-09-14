Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,613 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

BZH stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market cap of $563.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.