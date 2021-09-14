Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $126.87

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €126.87 ($149.26) and traded as low as €62.80 ($73.88). Bechtle shares last traded at €63.32 ($74.49), with a volume of 146,879 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €167.71 ($197.31).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €147.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.88.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

