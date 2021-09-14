Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $7,343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

