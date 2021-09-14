Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $19.23 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,464.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,331.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

