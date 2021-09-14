Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113,610.55

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $113,610.55 and $4,030.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

