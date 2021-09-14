BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at BTIG Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 171.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

BLU opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

