BELLUS Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 15,558 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,537% compared to the average volume of 276 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $432.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.15.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

