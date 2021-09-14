BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

BLU traded up C$1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.21. 649,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.52. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$8.02.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

