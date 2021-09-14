BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.49

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 364923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$553.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.