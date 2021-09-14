BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Shares Up 27.9%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) shot up 27.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.38. 111,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 134,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.52.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

