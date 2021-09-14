Belt (BELT) Price Up 83.4% This Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00078833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00121484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00172079 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,973.41 or 1.00002142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.41 or 0.07226956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.00915658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.