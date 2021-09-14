Belt Finance Price Hits $10.05 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.05 or 0.00021324 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $63.94 million and $870,705.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00078535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00122143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00180555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,062.51 or 0.99833895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.16 or 0.07187313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00869243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,360,926 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.