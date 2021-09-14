Berenberg Bank Boosts 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 600

888 (LON:888) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

888 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 470 ($6.14).

Get 888 alerts:

LON 888 traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 412.80 ($5.39). The company had a trading volume of 2,055,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,466. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 129.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 387.30. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.