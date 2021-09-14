Berenberg Bank Raises Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target to GBX 385

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON CHG traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 319 ($4.17). 150,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 293.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £902.50 million and a P/E ratio of 23.12. Chemring Group has a 1 year low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 346 ($4.52).

In related news, insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

