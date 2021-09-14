Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after buying an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.