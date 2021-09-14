Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 558.8% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,035,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRGO remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,290,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bergio International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

