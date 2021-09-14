Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 558.8% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,035,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRGO remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,290,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bergio International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Bergio International Company Profile
