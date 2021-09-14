Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,629 shares of company stock worth $15,637,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

