Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.