Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 117,549 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 117,549 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Microsoft worth $2,110,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 18,062 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 23,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

