Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,347 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Best Buy by 15.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,187 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,661 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.