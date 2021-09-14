bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.90

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.90 ($35.18) and traded as low as €25.95 ($30.53). bet-at-home.com shares last traded at €26.10 ($30.71), with a volume of 14,741 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $182.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.90 and its 200 day moving average is €37.86.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

