BetterBetting (BETR) Market Cap Reaches $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00145521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.64 or 0.00737527 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

