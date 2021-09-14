BetterBetting Tops One Day Trading Volume of $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00142852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.49 or 0.00836700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044719 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

