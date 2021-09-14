BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 19,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,933,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $873.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

