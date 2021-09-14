Bezant Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00143316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00768136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

