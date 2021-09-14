BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,322.86 ($30.35).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,050.50 ($26.79) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,236.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,189.99. The company has a market capitalization of £103.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

