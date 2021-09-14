BIDR Trading Up 1.2% This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $21.32 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00080099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00125413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00172937 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,616.10 or 0.99666939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.54 or 0.07176417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00920735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002885 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

