Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Big Lots worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.