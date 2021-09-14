BIKI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $349,941.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, BIKI has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $349,941.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00062930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00143749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.00814263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043599 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

