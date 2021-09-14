Binance USD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.57 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and approximately $5.57 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00062930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00143749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.00814263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,378,573,333 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

