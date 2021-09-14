BinaryX Price Tops $17.97 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.97 or 0.00038412 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and $1.06 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001663 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00872699 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

