BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie Sells 74,000 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George B. Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. 2,362,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,489. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

