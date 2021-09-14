BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 3.9% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.09. 13,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,120,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

