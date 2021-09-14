Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $175,004.87 and $299.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,727.41 or 0.99963596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00073048 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.00929656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00431483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00304110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00071891 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,442,999 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.